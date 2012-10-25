NEW YORK Oct 25 A New Jersey man running a
foreclosure mediation business was found guilty of fraud on
Thursday for pocketing money from clients who thought they were
getting help with home loan modifications.
A jury in federal court in White Plains, New York, convicted
Andrew Bartok, 66, who ran the company, Revelations, of
conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud,
obstruction of justice and witness tampering.
Bartok faces a total maximum sentence of 95 years in prison.
"Andrew Bartok dangled false promises of relief to desperate
homeowners who were trying to keep their homes, but instead, he
victimized them by stealing their money and forcing many of them
into involuntary bankruptcy," said U.S. Attorney for the
Southern District of New York Preet Bharara in a news release.
According to the news release, Bartok collected millions of
dollars from struggling homeowners and used the money to pay for
vacations to Aruba and Hawaii, gambling outings in Atlantic City
and a $130,000 Mercedes-Benz.
Bartok's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Fraud schemes preying on homeowners trying to modify their
mortgages or avoid foreclosure have grown more common since the
beginning of the foreclosure crisis in which home values
collapsed and some borrowers' interest rates skyrocketed.
Bartok's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.
The case is USA v. Andrew Bartok, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, White Plains, No.
7:10-cr-00510-CS"