FORT HOOD, Texas Survivors of the 2009 Fort Hood massacre told tales of survival on Friday, of living through shots to the head and destroyed organs, crawling with paralyzed legs and running with multiple bullets lodged in their backs, their knees and their feet.

The soldiers testified in the court-martial of U.S. Army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan, who admits shooting dead 13 people and wounding 31 others at the U.S. Army base in Texas on November 5, 2009, just days before he was to be deployed to Afghanistan.

Staff Sergeant Shawn Manning said he could neither breathe nor speak by the time he was able to run out the doors and find help. In the moments before he escaped, as he lay on the ground playing dead, wounded with six bullets including one to the chest, he recalled thinking his time was running out and he needed to leave.

"I figured that the shooter would finish me off if he saw that I was still alive," Manning said. "At that time I could feel my lung starting to collapse and fill full of fluid, and as a medic I knew that if the scene wasn't safe and if I didn't get medical treatment right away, I would most likely drown in my own blood in my lung."

Many of the survivors have testified they believed at first the shooting was a training exercise. The soldiers were unable to fire back because they are prohibited from carrying weapons on base. Military police eventually shot Hasan, who was paralyzed from the waist down and attends court in a wheelchair.

"I had thought about possibly throwing a chair at the shooter, and I saw somebody else do that and watched them get shot, so I decided at that time it wasn't really a smart idea," Staff Sergeant Joy Clark said.

Hasan, a U.S.-born Muslim, told the jury on the opening day of the trial on Tuesday that "I am the shooter" and that he "switched sides" in what he called a U.S. war on Islam.

Captain Brandy Mason was playing an artillery video game on her phone when she looked up and saw a gun pointed at her head. Then the shots rang out.

"I continued to hear the gunshots and then something wet splashed across me," Mason said. "I looked at it and thought it was a sim (simulated training) round, paint balls. I wiped it off my phone and ... went to find somewhere else to hide."

Mason hid under a table, still thinking it was an exercise. She peeked out and saw the barrel of the gun once again, she said. Even after she was shot in the thigh, her mind told her it was a training exercise - until she was carried out by rescuers.

"I was seeing blood and saying, 'So that's really my blood?'" Mason testified. "They said, 'yes ma'am.'"

Prosecutors opted against bringing terrorism charges against Hasan, who could face the death penalty if all 13 officers on the jury find him guilty of premeditated murder. The U.S. military has not executed a service member since 1961.

Despite pre-trial conjecture about the emotional impact of having Hasan cross-examine his victims, Hasan has not questioned any of the victims or rescuers. Instead their accounts have gone uncontested, bombarding the jury with angry tears and terrifying descriptions of the shootings.

Hasan has questioned only two witnesses of the 37 witnesses, neither of whom was at the scene of the attack.

