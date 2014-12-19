By Emily Flitter
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 19 A man U.S. prosecutors say
bilked investors out of $5 million by telling them he would
invest it in commodities and currencies allegedly used some of
the money to have his wife cryogenically frozen after she died,
according to a court filing on Friday.
A federal grand jury in Manhattan indicted Whileon Chay, 38,
with three counts of fraud for soliciting investor funds he said
he would manage through a number of businesses, including New
York-based 4X Solutions, according to the filing.
Chay fled to Peru in 2011 after learning he was under
investigation by U.S. authorities, a source familiar with the
matter said. He has not returned. Reuters could not determine
whether he has a lawyer.
According to the indictment, Chay was raising money from
investors as early as 2007. He showed them falsified reports on
the performance of various investment strategies in currencies,
gold and other markets, and told them he was using currency
positions to hedge against the potential risk of gold price
fluctuations.
In reality, the indictment said, Chay never bought any gold
and lost $2 million of the money trading in the foreign exchange
markets. At times, he used money he raised from new investors to
pay older ones, but he also bought luxury cars, funded a "lavish
lifestyle" and paid $150,000 to have his deceased wife
cryogenically frozen in 2009, the indictment said.
He faces one count each of wire fraud, commodities fraud and
mail fraud.
(Reporting By Emily Flitter; Additional reporting by Nate
Raymond. Editing by Andre Grenon)