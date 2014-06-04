By Joseph Ax
| NEW YORK, June 4
prison when he was sentenced on Wednesday in New York for
illegally processing gambling proceeds through U.S. banks for
several major Internet betting sites.
Daniel Tzvetkoff, 31, pleaded guilty to one conspiracy count
and one count of operating an illegal gambling business in
August 2010.
He was arrested in April 2010 in a Las Vegas casino.
Since then, he has cooperated with a broader investigation
into online poker sites that led to criminal charges against the
owners of Full Tilt, Absolute Poker and PokerStars.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan imposed a
sentence of time served and a $13 million forfeiture on
Wednesday.
Tzvetkoff, whom Kaplan previously allowed to relocate to
Australia, is now working as the chief technical officer for a
"respectable organization," according to a sentencing memorandum
filed by his attorney, Robert Goldstein.
"Daniel is a capable, highly skilled and intelligent young
man, and he looks forward to a productive, happy and quiet life
with his family," Goldstein said in a phone interview.
Prosecutors had accused Tzvetkoff of processing
approximately $500 million in transactions between American
gamblers and Internet sites through his company, Intabill, and
disguising the transactions from U.S. banks to make them appear
unrelated to gambling.
Thus far, eight defendants have pleaded guilty in the probe,
including Raymond Bitar, the former chief executive of Full Tilt
Poker, and Brent Beckley, an owner of Absolute Poker. Charges
remain pending against three others, including the Isai
Scheinberg, the Israeli-Canadian founder of PokerStars.
PokerStars agreed to forfeit $731 million and take control
of Full Tilt in a 2012 civil settlement with U.S. authorities.
Absolute Poker has also settled U.S. civil charges.
