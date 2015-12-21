Croatia's Agrokor faces race to restock as it fights for survival
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
Dec 21 A Georgia-based real estate developer on Monday told a U.S. judge he will plead guilty to participating in what U.S. authorities say was a $100 million insider trading scheme that involved hacking into networks that distribute corporate news releases.
Alexander Garkusha, who authorities say traded on inside information, told a judge in Brooklyn, New York, that he will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, becoming the first defendant criminally charged in the case to admit wrongdoing. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Agrokor crisis threatens government, economy and Balkan region
May 11 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc on Thursday posted a bigger-than-expected profit for the first quarter, helped by higher demand, and the company also raised its full-year sales forecast.