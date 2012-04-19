BRIEF-Mulpha International updates on share consolidation
* Share consolidation involving consolidation of every 10 existing ordinary shares into 1 ordinary share Source (http://bit.ly/2r9FNOz) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 19 Federal prosecutors in California are investigating a Goldman Sachs employee for insider trading according to prosecutors and defense lawyers who attended a hearing in U.S. federal court in New York on Thursday.
The investigation of the employee was divulged during a hearing involving the insider trading case against former Goldman board member Rajat Gupta.
The unidentified employee still works at Goldman and attorneys did not provide any details about the investigation.
* Natura shares fall, to finance deal via loans (Adds detail on Natura's financing, fund manager comment)