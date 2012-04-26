* Inquiry focuses on GS banker in San Francisco
* Tips eyed on deals for Advanced Medical Optics, MedImmune
NEW YORK, April 26 The newest Goldman Sachs
insider trading probe is focused on a San Francisco-based
investment banker suspected of tipping off a hedge fund manager
about two health care deals, according to a source who could not
be identified.
Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles are looking into whether
Matthew Korenberg told Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam of
acquisitions of Advanced Medical Optics and MedImmune in 2009
and 2007, respectively, before the deals were made public, the
source said.
"We have been aware of these allegations for more than two
years, investigated them, fully cooperated with federal
authorities in the matter, and Matt Korenberg remains actively
employed by the firm," said a spokesman for Goldman Sachs.
John Hueston, a partner at Irell & Manella who is a former
Department of Justice lead prosecutor against former Enron
executives Kenneth Lay and Jeffrey Skilling, and who later
successfully defended former Countrywide Financial CEO Angelo
Mozilo, is representing Korenberg.
"The government has had an ongoing investigation for over
two years with no results and nothing to show and that's because
Matt Korenberg has never tipped anyone, has never even alleged
to have been involved in tipping and has had nothing but a
distinguished career with Goldman Sachs," Hueston said.
Word of the investigation first emerged a week ago at a
hearing in the insider trading case against Rajat Gupta, a
former Goldman Sachs director, in federal court in New York.
Gupta has been charged with passing inside information about
Proctor & Gamble and Goldman Sachs to Rajaratnam.
The cases are related because Gupta is accused of tipping
Rajaratnam. His lawyer, Gary Naftalis, a partner at Kramer Levin
in New York, is arguing that federal prosecutors got the wrong
man when they charged Gupta with insider trading.
"It is indisputable that there is no relationship whatsoever
between Matt Korenberg and Gupta or any transactions at issue in
the Gupta case and Korenberg didn't work on any deals in the
Gupta case," Hueston said.
"His name never should have surfaced. It's entirely improper
and it's a shame."
Abbott Laboratories bought Advanced Medical Optics.
Advanced Medical Optics shares jumped 143 percent on Jan. 12,
2009, the day the deal was announced.
When AstraZeneca revealed its plans to purchase
MedImmune for $15.2 billion, MedImmune's shares rose by 18
percent.
Korenberg's name was first reported by the New York Times.