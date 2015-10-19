NEW YORK Oct 19 An alleged top member of New
York's Bonanno crime family went on trial on Monday for what
federal prosecutors said was his role in the famous 1978 airport
heist that inspired the mob movie "Goodfellas."
Vincent Asaro, 80, was one of several armed men that stole
$6 million in cash and jewelry in December 1978 from a Lufthansa
Airlines cargo building at John F. Kennedy
International Airport in New York, "truly the score of all
scores," Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay Gerdes told a federal
jury in Brooklyn.
But defense lawyer Diane Ferrone said the government's case
is based entirely on witnesses who are lying to avoid lengthy
prison terms for their own crimes.
"When necessary, they lie to each other, and they lie to
save themselves," she told the jurors, whose identities the
judge in the case has ordered sealed for security purposes.
The heist, which was depicted in Martin Scorsese's Academy
Award-winning 1990 film, was one of the United States' most
infamous unsolved crimes until last year, when prosecutors
arrested Asaro and accused him of a litany of Mafia-related
offenses - from murder to extortion - over the span of several
decades.
Among other crimes, Asaro is accused of strangling a
suspected informant to death with a dog chain in 1969.
Prosecutors contend Asaro followed his grandfather and
father into the "family business" in the 1970s.
"The defendant is a gangster, through and through," Gerdes
said.
Most of the other suspected participants in the heist
disappeared, died or were killed, although jurors will not hear
about the string of murders depicted in "Goodfellas" that
followed the theft.
Several former members of the Bonanno family, one of five
organized crime families in New York, are expected to testify
for the government. The list includes former Bonanno boss Joseph
Massino.
The first witness on Monday was Sal Vitale, Massino's former
second-in-command, who took the jurors through the family's
command structure and rules.
The "Don'ts," he said, include meeting federal agents,
sleeping with another member's wife and killing someone without
permission.
"The 'Dos' are very simple: Just do what you're told," said
Vitale, who confessed to participating in 11 murders during his
mob career.
He described a meeting soon after the Lufthansa heist, when
Asaro handed Massino a case full of gold chains.
"Joe said, 'This is from the Lufthansa score,'" Vitale
testified.
