By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Nov 12 An 80-year-old reputed mobster
was found not guilty on Thursday of participating in a brazen
1978 New York airport heist that helped inspire the Mafia movie
"Goodfellas."
Vincent Asaro, whose arrest more than 35 years later had
supposedly closed one of the most infamous unsolved crimes in
the United States, was cleared of murder, extortion and other
crimes by a jury in Brooklyn federal court.
The verdict is a surprising rebuke to prosecutors in what
may be one of the last major Mafia trials stemming from
organized crime's heyday in New York decades ago.
Prosecutors said Asaro waited in a decoy car with another
gangster, Jimmy Burke, about a mile from John F. Kennedy
International Airport on Dec. 7, 1978, as a group of masked men
stole $6 million in cash and jewels from a Lufthansa Airlines
cargo building.
The caper was memorialized in Martin Scorsese's Academy
Award-winning 1990 film, in which Robert DeNiro played a
character based on Burke, long believed to be the mastermind of
the robbery.
Asaro, whom prosecutors said is a third-generation member of
the Bonanno crime family, had also been charged with strangling
a suspected informant with a dog chain in 1969, soliciting the
murder of a relative and robbing an armored car.
As he left the courthouse, a beaming Asaro yelled out,
"Free!"
"I got two years here, and I'm dying to get home," Asaro,
who has been in custody since his January 2014 arrest, told
reporters.
When asked what he planned to do, he said, "Have a good meal
and see my family."
The three-week trial featured numerous former organized
crime figures whose testimony painted a picture of the violent
life of a New York Mafioso.
Among those witnesses was Asaro's cousin, Gaspare Valenti,
who wore a wire for years and who linked Asaro to the Lufthansa
heist and the 1969 murder.
Valenti claimed to be one of the robbers, delivering from
the witness stand a riveting account of the infamous crime.
Until Asaro's arrest, the only man ever charged for the
robbery was a Lufthansa employee who functioned as the inside
man.
But defense lawyers argued successfully that Valenti and the
other cooperators were professional liars who perjured
themselves in exchange for payments and promises of leniency.
"The government has become the pension plan" for former
mobsters, Asaro's lawyer Elizabeth Macedonio told jurors in her
closing argument. "How can you believe them?"
