By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Oct 28 A British man has been arrested
in England and charged by the United States and Britain with
hacking into U.S. government computer systems, including those
run by the military, to steal confidential data and disrupt
operations, authorities said.
Lauri Love and three co-conspirators allegedly infiltrated
thousands of systems including those of the Pentagon's Missile
Defense Agency, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. space
agency NASA and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency,
according to a U.S. grand jury indictment made public on Monday.
Love, 28, and the unnamed co-conspirators, including two in
Australia and one in Sweden, then left "back doors" in the
networks to later retrieve data, and intended that their
activity "disrupt the operations and infrastructure of the
United States government," according to the indictment.
"Such conduct endangers the security of our country and is
an affront to those who serve," U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in
New Jersey, who announced the charges, said in a statement.
Love was charged in Britain with violating the Computer
Misuse Act, and charged in the United States with accessing a
U.S. government computer without permission and conspiracy,
authorities said.
Fishman said the hacking took place from October 2012 until
this month. He said it compromised personal data of U.S.
military personnel, and information on defense budgets, contract
bidding, and the demolition and disposal of military facilities,
and caused millions of dollars of losses.
The arrest comes as authorities worldwide coordinate efforts
to combat cybercrime. On Oct. 10, U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel issued a memorandum emphasizing a need to safeguard even
unclassified technical data against cyber intrusions to help
protect U.S. military superiority.
"The cyber threat presents a significant risk to national
security and military operations," Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant
Colonel Damien Pickart said. "We take this threat seriously and
work diligently to prevent future intrusions."
CHAT ROOMS
Love lives in the Suffolk village of Stradishall, about 70
miles (113 km) northeast of London. He was arrested at his home
on Oct. 25 by the cybercrime unit of Britain's National Crime
Agency and other officials, authorities said. He has been
released on bail until February 2014, an NCA spokeswoman said.
U.S. prosecutors said the scheme by Love and his
co-conspirators involved the installation of malware in the
hacked systems, creating "shells" and "back doors" that allowed
them to return later to steal data.
The indictment described how Love, who was also known as
"nsh" and "route" and "peace," at times allegedly used internet
chat rooms to discuss the hacking and efforts to conceal it.
In an October 2012 conversation described in the indictment,
Love discussed the hacking of an Army Corps database that might
have yielded 400,000 email addresses, and asked a co-conspirator
to "grab one email for curiosity."
Nine months later, in July 2013, he appeared to boast about
accessing a NASA database, telling another co-conspirator
"ahaha, we owning lots of nasa sites," the indictment said.
Later that month, he told the same co-conspirator after
another hacking: "This ... stuff is really sensitive. ... It's
basically every piece of information you'd need to do full
identity theft on any employee or contractor for the (agency),"
according to the indictment.
Prosecutors said hacked systems were located in places
including Vicksburg, Mississippi, and the U.S. Army's Aberdeen
Proving Ground in Maryland, and also included a server
containing information about military personnel at Fort Monmouth
in New Jersey.
Love faces up to five years in prison and a fine on each
U.S. criminal count. Prosecutors said he faces additional
charges in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, stemming from
other unspecified "intrusions."
The cases are U.S. v. Love, U.S. District Court, District of
New Jersey; and U.S. v. Love, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of Virginia, No. 13-mj-00657.