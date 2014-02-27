NEW YORK Feb 27 A British man has been charged
with hacking into computer servers belonging to the U.S. Federal
Reserve, and then stealing and publicly disclosing personal
information of people who use them.
Lauri Love, of Suffolk, England, was charged in an
indictment unsealed on Thursday with one count each of computer
hacking and aggravated identity theft. He faces a maximum of 10
years in prison on the hacking charge and another two years on
the identity theft charge.
The defendant had been arrested in October in England, and
charged by U.S. and British authorities with hacking into and
stealing data from a variety of U.S. government computer
systems, including those run by the military.