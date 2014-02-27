By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Feb 27 A British man has been charged
with hacking into computer servers belonging to the U.S. Federal
Reserve, and then widely disclosing personal information of
people who use them.
Thursday's charges against Lauri Love were announced four
months after he was arrested in England, and accused by U.S. and
British authorities of hacking into various U.S. government
computer systems, including those run by the military.
According to the latest indictment, Love, who is in his
late-20s, worked with other hackers from October 2012 to
February 2013 to infiltrate the Federal Reserve's system.
The Suffolk resident allegedly used a hacking method called
a "sequel injection" to access names, email addresses and phone
numbers, and then post the stolen information to a website he
controlled after a prior hacking.
Prosecutors said Love boasted about his activity in a
chatroom under names such as "peace" and "Smedley Butler," once
saying he planned to "drop another little federal reserve bomb,"
meaning he would disclose confidential information.
"Lauri Love is a sophisticated hacker," U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara in New York said in a statement. "We place a high
priority on the investigation and prosecution of hackers who
intrude into our infrastructure and threaten the personal
security of our citizens."
The extent of the theft was not immediately clear.
Last February, the Fed said one of its internal websites had
been breached briefly, after a claim that hackers linked to the
group Anonymous stole and published personal information on more
than 4,000 U.S. bank executives.
Thursday's grand jury indictment charges Love with one count
each of computer hacking and aggravated identity theft.
He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on the hacking
charge and another two years on the identity theft charge, if
convicted.
A lawyer for Love could not immediately be reached. Jim
Strader, a spokesman for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond,
Virginia, declined to elaborate on the new charges. The U.K.
Serious Frauds Office did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
In the earlier case, investigators said Love and three
unnamed co-conspirators, including two in Australia and one in
Sweden, infiltrated thousands of systems, including those of the
Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency, the space agency NASA and the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Criminal charges in that case were filed with the federal
court in Alexandria, Virginia. Love has not entered a plea.
The New York case is U.S. v. Love, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-00126. The Virginia
case is U.S. v. Love, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
Virginia, No. 13-mj-00657.