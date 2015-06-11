CHICAGO, June 11 Attorneys for former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Dennis Hastert and prosecutors agreed on Thursday to allow a federal judge who contributed $1,500 to his campaigns more than a decade ago to stay on the case.

The attorneys said in court filings there was no conflict of interest in allowing U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin to preside over the case in which Hastert is accused of trying to hide large cash transactions and lying to the FBI about it.

Hastert, 73, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to the charges and left Chicago's federal courthouse without public comment on the allegations that the large cash payments to the individual amounted to hush money.

Law enforcement officials have said Hastert was using the money to try to cover up sexual abuse of a male decades ago when the former Republican congressman worked as a high school wrestling coach and teacher, according to media reports.

Durkin said he did not have close ties to the parties or a conflict and offered to disqualify himself. He had contributed $500 to Hastert's 2002 re-election campaign and $1,000 to his 2004 campaign, according to federal campaign finance records, through a partner in the law firm where Durkin then worked.

Hastert was indicted on charges that he had structured withdrawals from personal accounts to evade detection of his promise to pay $3.5 million to someone from his hometown of Yorkville, Illinois, for past misconduct against the person.

Hastert, who was a high school teacher and wrestling coach at Yorkville High School in the 1960s and 1970s, was also charged with lying to FBI agents who interviewed him about the withdrawals.

According to the indictment, Hastert withdrew $1.7 million in cash from his bank accounts from 2010 to 2014. He is charged with "structuring" $952,000 of those withdrawals, taking the funds out in increments of less than $10,000 to evade the requirement that banks report large cash transactions. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago and David Bailey in Minneapolis; Editing by Peter Cooney)