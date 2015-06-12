CHICAGO, June 12 Federal prosecutors on Friday
petitioned a judge to keep secret their evidence in the case
against former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert, who pleaded
not guilty on Tuesday to charges of trying to hide cash
transactions and lying to the FBI about it.
Hastert had allegedly paid close to $2 million to an
individual to conceal past misconduct, which was reportedly
sexual contact with a male student while he was a teacher and
coach in the 1960s and 1970s.
In a motion filed before Judge Thomas Durkin, who is hearing
the Hastert case, prosecutors said sensitive information in the
case should not be disseminated because it would "adversely
affect ... the privacy interests of third parties" and also said
that Hastert's defense attorneys do not oppose the motion.
Prosecutors asked the judge to restrict distribution of
materials in the case to key defense personnel and witnesses,
and asked that copies not be made without the court's
permission.
They also asked to submit under a court seal certain
materials they said were sensitive.
Durkin will hear arguments for the motion on June 18, when
there is a status hearing in the case. Hastert, who paid a small
bond and is not in custody while awaiting trial, does not have
to appear at the hearing.
Hastert and his lawyers have made no public comment on the
case.
According to the indictment, Hastert withdrew $1.7 million
in cash from his bank accounts from 2010 to 2014. He is charged
with "structuring" $952,000 of those withdrawals, taking the
funds out in increments of less than $10,000 to evade the
requirement that banks have to report large cash transactions.
Prosecutors allege he promised to pay $3.5 million to an
individual from his home town of Yorkville, Illinois, where he
was a teacher and wrestling coach at the local high school.
Hastert, known as Denny in Yorkville, and often called Coach
during his years in Congress, was the longest serving Republican
house speaker, from 1999 to 2007.
