By Mary Wisniewski
| CHICAGO, June 15
A federal judge in Chicago on
Monday granted a request by prosecutors to keep secret some of
their evidence in the case against former U.S. House Speaker
Dennis Hastert, who pleaded not guilty last week to charges of
trying to hide cash transactions and lying to the FBI about it.
Hastert allegedly paid close to $2 million to an individual
to conceal past misconduct, which reportedly was sexual contact
with a male student while he was a teacher and coach in the
1960s and 1970s.
In their motion filed on Friday before Judge Thomas Durkin,
prosecutors said sensitive information in the case should not be
disseminated because it would adversely affect "the privacy
interests of third parties." Hastert's defense attorneys did not
oppose the motion.
Prosecutors asked the judge to restrict distribution of
materials in the case to key defense personnel and witnesses,
and asked that copies not be made without the court's
permission. They also asked to submit under a court seal certain
materials.
A status hearing will be held on the case on Thursday.
Hastert, who paid a small bond and is not in custody while
awaiting trial, does not have to appear at the hearing.
Hastert and his lawyers have made no public comment on the
case.
According to the indictment, Hastert withdrew $1.7 million
in cash from his bank accounts from 2010 to 2014. He is charged
with "structuring" $952,000 of those withdrawals, taking the
funds out in increments of less than $10,000 to evade the
requirement that banks have to report large cash transactions.
Prosecutors allege he promised to pay $3.5 million to an
individual from his hometown of Yorkville, Illinois, where he
was a teacher and wrestling coach at the local high school.
Hastert was the longest-serving Republican U.S. House of
Representatives speaker, a position he held from 1999 to 2007.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Eric Beech)