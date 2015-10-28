(Updates with Hastert arriving at courthouse)

By Mary Wisniewski

CHICAGO Oct 28 Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert arrived at the federal courthouse in Chicago on Wednesday morning ahead of an expected guilty plea in a hush-money case stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct.

The plan to plead guilty, first disclosed in a brief hearing earlier this month in a Chicago federal court, would mark a dramatic downfall for someone who once ranked among the country's most powerful politicians.

Hastert, 73, entered the courthouse with his lawyers more than an hour before his hearing before Judge Thomas Durkin, which is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT)

Stooped, white-haired and wearing a gray suit, Hastert appeared thinner than at his initial appearance in the case in June.

The former speaker was charged in May with trying to hide large cash transactions as part of a payoff scheme and lying about it to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have not said to which charge Hastert would plead guilty or whether his sentence might include incarceration. A plea deal may not allow Hastert to avoid jail time but does likely avoid the public release of potentially embarrassing information about the case.

Federal prosecutors have accused him of agreeing to pay $3.5 million to an unidentified person from his hometown of Yorkville, Illinois, to conceal past misconduct. Hastert was a teacher at Yorkville High School in the 1960s and 1970s.

That person has not surfaced publicly but anonymous law enforcement sources have told several media outlets that Hastert was trying to cover up sexual abuse of a male student when he worked as a high school teacher and wrestling coach.

Hastert has been free on bond and has not spoken publicly since his indictment.

Hastert was the longest-serving Republican speaker, leading the House for eight years before leaving Congress in 2007 and becoming a lobbyist.

After his indictment, Hastert resigned from the Dickstein Shapiro lobbying firm in Washington, D.C., and from the boards of exchange operator CME Group Inc and REX American Resources Corp.

According to the indictment, Hastert withdrew $1.7 million in cash from his bank accounts from 2010 to 2014. He is charged with the crime of structuring, that is taking funds out of the bank in increments of under $10,000 to evade a requirement that banks report large cash transactions. According to the charges, he structured a total of $952,000 of the withdrawals.

Hastert told the FBI he was keeping the cash for himself, which the indictment said was a false statement.

Each of the charges carries a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Bill Trott and W Simon)