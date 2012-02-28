* Group accused of making $375 mln in fraudulent claims
* Doctor certified thousands for home services - prosecutors
By Judy Wiley
DALLAS, Feb 28 A Texas doctor and six
others were arrested on Tuesday on charges they tried to defraud
federal healthcare programs of nearly $375 million in what U.S.
officials described as one of the largest schemes allegedly
orchestrated by a single doctor.
Dr. Jacques Roy, 54, of Rockwall, Texas, was charged with
certifying or directing the certification of more than 11,000
patients for home healthcare services, which led to Medicare
being improperly billed for more than $350 million and Medicaid
being billed for more than $24 million.
The alleged scheme ran between January 2006 and November
2011, though it was not immediately clear how much was paid out
by the two federal programs to Roy and the others accused in the
indictment unsealed on Tuesday.
"Dr. Roy's company is alleged to have certified more
Medicare beneficiaries for home health services, and had more
beneficiaries under its care, than any other medical practice in
the United States," U.S. Deputy Attorney General James Cole told
reporters during a news conference in Dallas.
A typical doctor certifies about 100 patients for home
health services whereas Roy personally certified thousands,
according to Department of Health and Human Services Inspector
General Daniel Levinson.
He said that authorities are now better able to analyze data
and root out egregious cases of fraud. "Indeed until fairly
recently it has been extremely difficult to get that kind of
real time data ... Information technology has not come online as
quickly as we would like to see," Levinson said.
Fraud in the healthcare industry has been a growing concern
for the Obama administration, and the Justice Department has set
up teams of prosecutors in key cities to focus solely on those
cases as attempts to defraud the programs increase.
The so-called strike forces were created in March 2007, and
since than at least 1,190 people have been charged over alleged
false billing to Medicare for more than $3.6 billion.
"This (case) represents the single largest fraud amount
orchestrated by one doctor in the history of our Medicare Fraud
Strike Force operations," Cole said.
The Justice Department also sought to seize numerous bank
accounts, homes and other property including several vehicles
and two sailboats owned by Roy - one of which is named "One
Trick Pony", according to court records.
Home health services are usually provided when somebody is
confined to their home and a doctor determines they need such
care.
Roy was also accused of using several home health agencies
to recruit patients so that his firm, Medistat, could bill for
unneeded home visits and medical services and bill for some
services that were never provided.
Despite the requirement that the patient be homebound, "some
of these people were out working on their cars when they were
approached. He was selling his signature," U.S. Attorney for the
Northern District of Texas Sarah Saldana told reporters.
CMS suspended Roy's ability to bill Medicare in June 2011,
but the indictment said he simply used another company that he
controlled to certify patients for home health services.
HHS' Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services also
suspended 78 home health agencies with ties to Roy pending
further investigation to determine if they were engaged in
allegedly fraudulent activities.
One of those also accused recruited homeless people staying
at a Dallas shelter to be used in the scheme, according to the
indictment filed last week and unsealed on Tuesday.
Also charged in the indictment were Roy's office manager,
Teri Sivils, and the owners of five home health agencies:
Cynthia Stiger, Wilbert Veasey, Jr., Cyprian Akamnonu, Patricia
Akamnonu, and Charity Eleda.
They were indicted for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud
while Roy was also charged with nine counts of healthcare fraud.
Veasey, Patricia Akamnonu and Eleda were also charged with three
counts of healthcare fraud and Eleda was charged with three
counts of making false statements.
The conspiracy and fraud charges each carry a maximum
sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, while
the false statements counts each carry a maximum sentence of
five years in prison and a similar fine.
The case is USA v. Roy et al, in U.S. District Court for the
District of Northern Texas, No. 12-cr-54.