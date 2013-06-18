By Joseph Lichterman
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 18 FBI agents in
suburban Detroit widened their search of an overgrown field
Tuesday for the remains of former Teamsters union boss Jimmy
Hoffa, who disappeared nearly 38 years ago and is thought to
have been murdered by mobsters.
The search for Hoffa along with a dig at the former home of
late New York mobster Jimmy Burke, the suspected mastermind of
the 1978 Lufthansa cargo heist, and the trial of Boston gang
leader James "Whitey" Bulger made Tuesday especially notable for
followers of U.S. organized crime cases of the 1970s and '80s.
FBI agents have been digging for Hoffa's remains since
Monday when a backhoe was driven onto a field in Oakland County,
about 20 miles (32 km) north of the Machus Red Fox restaurant
where Hoffa was last seen alive. The FBI opened the search after
a tip from reputed mobster Anthony Zerilli.
They broke for the night and resumed Tuesday morning. FBI
officials said the search had been widened but gave no further
details.
Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters on
Tuesday the search of the 40- to 50-square-yard (33- to
40-square meter) area would continue at least another 48 hours.
He said police and FBI officials remain optimistic but that
nothing had been sent for lab analysis so far.
The FBI brought in forensic anthropologists from Michigan
State University and a cadaver-sniffing dog from Michigan state
police to help search a half-acre (0.20 hectare) of the site,
according to a person close to the investigation who asked not
to be identified.
Curious bystanders gathered on Tuesday near the field, which
was blocked off by Oakland County sheriff deputies, and peered
through wavy grass and trees to see agents digging and the
backhoe at work.
The search for Hoffa, who was 62 when he disappeared in
1975, has spawned many theories about his final resting place,
ranging from under an end zone in Giants Stadium in East
Rutherford, New Jersey, to the General Motors Co
headquarters in downtown Detroit and the Everglades in Florida.
In Michigan, law enforcement officials decided to comb the
lot after Zerilli, 85, told the FBI that Hoffa was buried there.
Zerilli's attorney, David Chasnick, told reporters the FBI spoke
to his client over the past seven or eight months and the agency
believes "100 percent" Hoffa is buried there.
"This was a guy who was intimately involved with some of the
players who would be well informed as to where the body would be
placed," Chasnick said.
According to a 21-page manuscript that Zerilli wrote and is
selling online, Hoffa was dragged out of a car, bound and
gagged, hit with a shovel and buried alive under a cement slab
in a barn on the property.
FBI officials had no comment on Zerilli's assertions.
Hoffa, the father of current Teamsters President James
Hoffa, led the union from 1957 to 1971 and was imprisoned for
fraud and jury tampering in his final years. He was released in
late 1971, when President Richard Nixon commuted his sentence.
Authorities have long thought Hoffa was ordered killed by
organized crime figures to prevent him from regaining control of
the Teamsters.
Investigators have checked thousands of leads over the
years. In September 2012, police took a soil sample from behind
a private home in Roseville, Michigan, after receiving a tip he
might be buried there.
At the Oakland field on Tuesday, Terry Moore, 60, of nearby
Shelby Township came to watch the activity. While he didn't
expect Hoffa's remains to be found in the latest search, he
wanted to see for himself. "This is sort of history," he said.
CASES IN THE NEWS
In Boston, James 'Whitey' Bulger is standing trial on
accusations he committed or ordered 19 murders while running
Boston's Winter Hill Gang in the 1970s and '80s.
In New York, the FBI was digging inside Burke's former home
looking for human remains, a source familiar with the search
said. Burke, also known as "Jimmy the Gent," died in prison in
1996 while serving time for the murder of a drug dealer.
Actor Robert De Niro played a character inspired by Burke in
Martin Scorsese's 1990 hit movie "Goodfellas," which featured
the famed robbery at John F. Kennedy International Airport,
which netted almost $6 million. Jack Nicholson played Hoffa in
1992's "Hoffa."