FLORENCE, Italy, June 4 Hedge fund manager
Florian Homm, arrested in Italy last year on U.S. fraud charges
but still to face trial, has been released because the statutory
limit for keeping him in prison expired, his lawyer said on
Wednesday.
Homm, a German citizen, was arrested at the Uffizi Gallery
in Florence in March 2013 after five years as a fugitive for
running what U.S. prosecutors called a fraud that caused
investors to lose $200 million.
The founder and chief investment officer of Absolute Capital
Management Holdings Ltd was accused of orchestrating a market
manipulation scheme to artificially improve the performance of
his funds.
One of his lawyers, Gabriele Zanobini, said that Italy's top
appeals court had ordered his release on Tuesday as he could no
longer be kept in jail without a trial under Italian law.
"He was released yesterday," Zanobini told Reuters.
The Italian government had agreed to extradite Homm to the
United States so that he could be tried there.
But the extradition process was put on hold after Homm's
lawyers lodged an appeal with an Italian regional court and
later with the European Court of Human Rights on the grounds
their client would risk life imprisonment in the United States.
Zanobini said that the EU court had requested guarantees
from the U.S. judiciary that, if convicted, Homm would not be
jailed for life. In the meantime, however, the statutory limits
for keeping him in an Italian prison had run out.
Absolute Capital, based in the Cayman Islands, managed nine
hedge funds from 2004 to September 2007 and claimed to oversee
$2.1 billion of assets as of the end of August 2007.
The criminal complaint filed in Los Angeles alleged that
Homm directed the hedge funds to buy billions of shares of
U.S.-based penny stocks and trade them among themselves to
inflate their prices and the hedge funds' asset values.
This in turn helped Absolute Capital attract new investors
and collect higher fees, according to the prosecutors.
Homm, a cigar smoker nicknamed "Steamroller" who stands 6
feet, 7 inches (2.01 meters) tall, had become something of a
celebrity in his native Germany, both as a symbol of greed and
for saving the soccer team Borussia Dortmund from bankruptcy.
In his recent autobiography "The Rogue Financier: Adventures
of an Estranged Capitalist," Homm, a Harvard Business School
graduate, told of having fled Majorca for Colombia in his
private plane, with cash stuffed into his underwear.
He gave occasional interviews to promote the book while
remaining in hiding.
