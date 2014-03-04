By David Jones
NEWARK, N.J., March 4 Husband-and-wife cast
members of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reality
television show pleaded guilty on Tuesday to mail and wire fraud
conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud stemming from what prosecutors
said was years of hiding income and lying to obtain financial
loans.
Teresa Giudice, 41, and her husband, Giuseppe - or Joe -
Giudice, 43, face prison sentences and fines after pleading
guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas in federal
court in Newark.
Prosecutors said Teresa faces up to 27 months in prison,
while her husband faces up to nearly four years, and possible
deportation, because he is an Italian citizen.
The Giudices have appeared in five seasons of the reality
show on the Bravo channel, where they reveled in their luxury
lifestyle and spent lavishly on their children and themselves.
In the first episode, Teresa Giudice paid $120,000 in cash
to furnish a room in their house styled after a French chateau.
The husband and wife, of Towaco, New Jersey, each pleaded
guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and to three
counts of bankruptcy fraud.
"Today I took responsibility for a series of mistakes I made
several years ago," Teresa Giudice said in a statement read by
her attorney, Henry Klingeman. "I am heartbroken that this is
affecting my family, especially my four young daughters, who
mean more to me than anything in the world."
Under the plea deals, the Giudices must forfeit money that
they obtained in the frauds, and that amount will be decided at
sentencing, which is scheduled for July 8. Teresa Giudice also
will be required to pay $200,000 at sentencing.
Her husband pleaded guilty as well to failure to file tax
returns on income totaling nearly $1 million.
"Teresa and Giuseppe Giudice used deception and fraud to
cheat banks, bankruptcy court and the IRS," said U.S. Attorney
Paul Fishman.
In their plea deals, the couple admitted that from 2001
through 2008, they submitted fraudulent applications for
mortgages and other loans, falsely claiming to have substantial
salaries.
In September 2001, Teresa Giudice applied for a $121,500
mortgage by falsely claiming she worked as an executive
assistant and submitting fake W-2 forms and fake pay stubs,
prosecutors said.
In 2005, for a $361,250 mortgage, she falsely claimed to be
working as a real estate agent making $15,000 a month, when in
truth she was unemployed, they said.
In 2009, they filed for bankruptcy protection, concealing
businesses they owned, income from rental property, and Teresa
Giudice's income from the "Housewives" show, prosecutors said.
The couple had faced some 41 criminal counts in indictments
handed down last year, with the possibility of some 175 years in
prison.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Gunna Dickson)