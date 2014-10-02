(Adds quotes from judge and Teresa Giudice, judge on "imminent
deportation" of Joe Giudice, $8,000 fine; in paragraphs 4-8)
By Terence McGinley
NEWARK, N.J. Oct 2 Teresa Giudice, star of "The
Real Housewives of New Jersey," was sentenced on Thursday to 15
months in prison and her reality television co-star husband to
41 months behind bars in their federal fraud case.
The couple arrived holding hands at U.S. District Court in
Newark, where Judge Esther Salas spent hours berating them for
years of hiding income and lying to obtain loans.
"I'm not sure you respect this court. I'm not sure you
respect the law," Salas said before ordering Giudice, 42, to
serve her sentence first, followed by her husband, so their four
daughters will have child care.
The judge repeatedly referred to the "imminent deportation"
of her 44-year-old husband, Giuseppe Giudice, an Italian citizen
better known as Joe, but no further information was immediately
available.
He was sentenced to 41 months in prison and ordered to pay
$414,588 in restitution and fined $10,000. Teresa Giudice was
sentenced to 15 months in prison fined $8,000.
"I can't even explain the pain that I've gone through," she
sobbed, wiping her tears. "My daughters are my life. They are
the first thing I think about when I wake up."
The judge scolded her for failing to live within the law.
"On one hand you are a savvy businesswoman who writes
successful cookbooks and markets herself so well. On the other
hand you say you didn't know how to cooperate. It defies logic,"
Salas said. "In the eyes of the law, it doesn't matter who you
are."
The Towaco, New Jersey, couple entered plea deals in March,
admitting to bankruptcy fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and
wire fraud.
Joe Giudice also pleaded guilty to failure to file tax
returns on income totaling nearly $1 million.
He could have been sentenced to up to 46 months in prison.
Teresa Giudice faced up to 27 months.
Teresa Giudice must turn herself in to authorities to begin
serving her sentence on Jan. 5, 2015, the judge said, to allow
the family to spend the Christmas holidays together.
The Giudices have appeared in five seasons of the Bravo
channel show, where they reveled in their luxury lifestyle and
spent lavishly on their children and themselves.
In the first episode, Teresa Giudice paid $120,000 in cash
to furnish a room in their house styled after a French chateau.
In their plea deals, the couple admitted that from 2001
through 2008, they submitted fraudulent applications for
mortgages and other loans, falsely claiming to have substantial
salaries.
In September 2001, Teresa Giudice applied for a $121,500
mortgage by falsely claiming she worked as an executive
assistant and submitting fake W-2 forms and fake pay stubs,
prosecutors said.
In 2005, for a $361,250 mortgage, she falsely claimed to be
working as a real estate agent making $15,000 a month, when in
truth she was unemployed, they said.
In 2009, the couple filed for bankruptcy protection,
concealing businesses they owned, income from rental property,
and Teresa Giudice's income from the "Housewives" show,
prosecutors said.
