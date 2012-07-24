* Judge tells killer he has 'heart of arctic night'
* Oscar-winner Hudson leaves without making statement
(Adds additional quotes from judge, Balfour, child's father)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, July 24 The man convicted of murdering
Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson's mother, brother and young
nephew was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, with the
judge in the case deriding him as a man with "the heart of an
arctic night."
William Balfour had been convicted in May of breaking into
the Hudson family home and fatally shooting Hudson's mother
Darnell Donerson, 57, her brother Jason Hudson, 29, and her
7-year-old nephew Julian King.
Cook County Judge Charles Patrick Burns sentenced Balfour to
three consecutive life terms with no opportunity for parole,
plus 120 years for aggravated kidnapping and home invasion.
Prior to announcing his sentence, Burns told Balfour: "You
have the heart of an arctic night. Your soul is as barren as
dark space."
Hudson, wearing a tan pantsuit with a black jacket and high
heels, wiped her eyes frequently during the sentencing hearing.
Hudson, who won an Academy Award for her role in the movie
"Dreamgirls" and a Grammy for her debut album, left the court
without making a statement.
Balfour's motive was jealousy of his estranged wife Julia
Hudson, Jennifer's sister, whom he threatened numerous times,
saying he would kill her after he killed her family, according
to witnesses at the 11-day trial that ended with his conviction
on May 11.
Gregory King, father of Hudson's murdered 7-year-old nephew
Julian, spoke to the court before the sentencing.
When King learned that his son had been killed, "Instantly
it was like a chunk of my heart was ripped out," he said. "I
felt hopeless. I was filled with rage for William Balfour, the
man who murdered my son."
Hudson was the first witness in Balfour's trial. She said
she had known him since grade school and had never liked him.
Speaking before the sentence was rendered, Balfour offered
"my condolences" to the victim's family and his prayers to
Julian King. "I still do love him," he said. He also repeated
his claim of innocence.
Burns dismissed Balfour's expression of love for Hudson's
nephew. "To tell us in open court that you loved that child is
an insult to all of us," Burns said.
Balfour's attorneys said they planned to appeal the
sentence.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by
Jackie Frank and Philip Barbara)