By Kevin Murphy
| KANSAS CITY, KANSAS
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS Aug 13 DNA tests failed to
prove a suspected link between the 1959 murders of a Kansas
family portrayed in the book "In Cold Blood" and a quadruple
homicide in Florida later the same year, authorities said on
Tuesday.
However, the inconclusive testing was based on poor DNA
samples that had undergone years of storage and handling.
Richard Hickock and Perry Smith were executed in 1965 for
the murders of the Clutter family in Kansas and remain "the most
viable suspects" in the Florida murders, they said.
Investigators exhumed the bodies of Hickock and Smith in
December to obtain DNA samples to compare against evidence in
the Florida murders.
Investigators never solved the murders of Cliff and
Christine Walker and their two children in Osprey, Florida. The
Florida murders took place about a month after the Nov. 15, 1959
shotgun killings of Herbert and Bonnie Clutter and two of their
children near Holcomb, Kansas.
The murders of the Clutters were reported in detail in
Truman Capote's best-selling book "In Cold Blood," which later
became a movie.
Hickock and Smith fled to Florida after the Clutter murders
and were in the Osprey area at the time of the Walker killings,
Sarasota County detectives have said.
Both sets of slayings involved a couple and their two
children.
"Based on the totality of the evidence, investigators still
regard Smith and Hancock as the most viable suspects in the
Walker murders. However, DNA testing seems unlikely to provide
conclusive evidence one way or the other," the statement said.
Hickock and Perry passed lie detector tests when questioned
about the Walker murders. After their capture in Las Vegas.
Smith had a knife identical to one stolen from Cliff Walker,
case evidence showed.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Lisa Shumaker)