By Taylor Carlier
ZIONSVILLE, Ind., July 7 Authorities conducted a
day-long search inside the Indiana home of Subway sandwich chain
pitchman Jared Fogle on Tuesday, two months after the executive
director of Fogle's foundation was arrested on federal child
pornography charges.
As authorities concluded their search for the day, Subway
said it was suspending its relationship with Fogle due to the
investigation, which the company said it believed was linked to
the probe of a former foundation executive.
"Jared continues to cooperate with authorities and he
expects no actions to be forthcoming," Subway said in a
statement. "Both Jared and Subway agree that this was the
appropriate step to take."
By early evening on Tuesday, promotional references to Fogle
had been removed from Subway's website.
Authorities were observed on Tuesday removing numerous items
from Fogle's home, carrying them out in bags, boxes and
briefcases. Fogle was present for part of the search, but he
left his home in the Zionsville suburb northwest of Indianapolis
around midday as the search continued.
Authorities, who first arrived at the home about 6:30 a.m.,
ultimately pulled out around 5 p.m.
It was not clear whether Fogle, a father of two, is a target
of what authorities have said is a joint investigation by local,
state and federal law enforcement.
FBI spokeswoman Wendy Osborne declined to comment about the
activity at Fogle's home, other than to confirm investigative
efforts in the area. She said she could not discuss whether the
actions at Fogle's home were connected to the child porn case
against Russell Taylor, the former foundation executive.
Fogle's attorney said Fogle has not been detained or
arrested or charged "with any crime or offense."
"Jared has been cooperating, and continues to cooperate,
with law enforcement in their investigation of unspecified
charges and looks forward to its conclusion," attorney Ron
Elberger said in a statement.
A neighbor who asked not to be identified by name said Fogle
and his family had lived in their home for about four years and
generally were very "private."
Fogle became a Subway spokesman after losing a reported 245
pounds (111 kg) in part by eating regularly at the sandwich
chain. Fogle made his first Subway commercial in 2000 and
appeared in a new one last year, according to Subway.
Along with the FBI, the Indiana State Police assisted the
U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana in
the investigation, according to state police spokesman Sergeant
Richard Myers. U.S. Postal Service agents also assisted in the
investigation.
Taylor, the Jared Foundation's former executive director, is
currently in federal custody facing seven counts of production
of child pornography and one count of possession of child
pornography. He has not yet entered a plea, said his attorney
Brad Banks.
Banks would also not comment on the investigation.
Authorities said they found videos they believe Taylor
produced by secretly filming minor children at his home. The
investigators said they found more than 400 videos of alleged
child pornography in his Indianapolis home.
