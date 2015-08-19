By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Aug 19 Sandwich chain Subway for
more than 15 years tied its fortunes to spokesman Jared Fogle
and his outsized, 60-inch waist jeans.
That once-successful relationship has dragged the privately
held restaurant chain into a child sex and pornography scandal,
but branding experts say Subway should be able to distance
itself from public anger after Fogle asked a federal judge on
Wednesday to accept his guilty plea on charges of possessing
child pornography and traveling for illicit paid sex with
minors.
Fogle was a college student when he lost 245 pounds eating
Subway sandwiches and exercising. He seemed a perfect pitchman -
an everyman who won the often-difficult battle of the bulge.
Starting in 2000, he appeared in hundreds of commercials and
represented the sandwich chain at restaurants and other events.
In 2008, Subway and Fogle celebrated the 10th anniversary of his
weight loss with a "Tour de Pants." Now, the 37,000-unit global
chain has cut ties with Fogle.
The partnership helped nurture a period of explosive growth
at Subway, which now has more units than any other restaurant
chain and was on the leading edge of the move toward fresher,
healthier food, before overbuilding, competition, changing
consumer tastes and other factors contributed to an estimated
3.3 percent sales decline in 2014.
"They did a good job of brain tattooing that relationship,"
said Karen Post, a branding expert and author of "Brand
Turnaround: How Brands Gone Bad Returned to Glory."
"Customers are forgiving to a degree. They know that Jared's
mistakes do not represent the core of the company ... but 15
years is a long time," said Post.
"Now he is a symbol of creepy crimes against children," said
Post, who added that Subway needs new brand ambassadors.
"It doesn't get much worse," said Bob Goldin, an executive
vice president at consulting firm Technomic.
He and other experts said Subway did the right thing by
stepping away from Fogle to insulate itself from further
fallout.
Companies don't always dump their pitchmen when crisis hits.
While some sponsors dumped professional golfer Tiger Woods
after a sex scandal rocked his squeaky clean image in 2009, Nike
featured him in a TV spot the following year.
Subway removed Fogle from its website after the initial raid
on the spokesman's home in early July and suspended the
relationship. On Tuesday, the company officially cut ties.
"They have an obligation to protect the brand and not the
pitchman," said Florida-based crisis management expert Ron
Sachs. Anyone who was willing to buy sandwiches from Subway
probably still is, he said.
"They are not going to lose one sandwich of market share
because of this," Sachs predicted.
