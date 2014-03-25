NEW YORK, March 25 A federal appeals court on
Tuesday rejected a bid by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
director Rajat Gupta to overturn his insider trading conviction.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the claim by
Gupta, also a former global managing director of consulting firm
McKinsey & Co, that his trial judge improperly admitted wiretap
evidence.
Gupta had appealed his June 2012 conviction and two-year
prison term for having fed confidential tips from Goldman board
meetings in the second half of 2008 to Raj Rajaratnam, a
longtime friend and head of the Galleon Group hedge fund firm.
Rajaratnam was also convicted of insider trading, and is
serving an 11-year prison term.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)