Former Baltimore Orioles first baseman and member of Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame Eddie Murray throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Orioles' MLB American League baseball game against the New York Yankees in Baltimore, Maryland June 8, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Giza/Files

NEW YORK The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday announced insider trading charges against retired baseball player Eddie Murray and two others for buying shares of the California medical device company Advanced Medical Optics ahead of a public takeover bid by Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N).

The SEC also filed charges against James V. Mazzo, who was the CEO of Advanced Medical Optics at the time of the bid, and a Utah businessman David Parker, according to an SEC statement.

Murray agreed to settle the charges. The cases against Mazzo and Parker remain open, according to the statement.

(Additional reporting by Emily Flitter and Jonathan Stempel)