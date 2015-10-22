(Adds comments from prosecutor and defense lawyers, details on
case)
By David Ingram and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. prosecutors on Thursday
abandoned a high-profile insider trading case against Michael
Steinberg, formerly a portfolio manager at SAC Capital Advisors,
and six others, saying the case was no longer consistent with
the law.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said the decision was
based on a December federal appellate court ruling that narrowly
defined what constitutes insider trading and that the U.S.
Supreme Court this month declined to review.
The ruling marked a major setback for an insider trading
crackdown underway since 2009 under Bharara that resulted in
cases against 96 people, 14 of whom have escaped charges thanks
to the ruling.
Steinberg, 43, was in the process of appealing his 2013
conviction on similar grounds as the case at issue in the ruling
on insider trading. He had been sentenced to 3-1/2 years in
prison. His lawyer as well as those for other defendants
welcomed Thursday's announcement.
"We hope that his vindication will receive as much attention
as his wrongful prosecution," said Barry Berke, Steinberg's
lawyer.
The news followed last year's decision by the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals curtailing prosecutors' ability to
pursue insider-trading cases.
The appeals court threw out the 2012 convictions of hedge
fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, who like
Steinberg were convicted for trading on inside information about
Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp.
Steinberg, who was charged in the same conspiracy, was
expected to obtain similar relief. Six others in the case,
meanwhile, pleaded guilty and became government cooperators:
Spyridon Adondakis, Sandeep Goyal, Jon Horvath, Danny Kuo, Hyung
Lim and Jesse Tortora.
In a statement, Bharara said insisting their pleas stand
"would not be in the interests of justice" after the ruling.
"These prosecutions were all undertaken in good faith
reliance on what this office and others, including able defense
counsel for all those who pled guilty, understood to be the
well-settled law" before the ruling, Bharara said.
Bharara had previously said the appellate court ruling could
affect a subset of his office's cases and would create a
"category of conduct that arguably will go unpunished going
forward."
Joon Kim, Bharara's deputy, said Thursday he expected
dropping charges against Steinberg and the other six to be
"largely the extent of the fallout" of the ruling on cases the
office had brought, though it may remain subject to litigation.
Steinberg and Horvath were among eight current or former
employees of Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital hedge fund to plead
guilty or be convicted at trial for insider trading during the
crackdown.
SAC agreed in 2013 to plead guilty to fraud charges and pay
$1.8 billion in criminal and civil settlements.
SAC Capital last year rebranded itself Point72 Asset
Management as it shifted toward being a family office managing
Cohen's fortune.
While Cohen was never charged criminally, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission has sought to bar him from
the securities industry for failing to supervise two portfolio
managers including Steinberg and prevent insider trading.
It was unclear what effect dropping Steinberg's case might
have on Cohen's case. An SEC spokesman declined comment.
A Point72 spokesman said it was "pleased that the ordeal for
Mike Steinberg and his family is over."
The case is U.S. v. Steinberg, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-2141.
(Reporting by David Ingram and Nate Raymond; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)