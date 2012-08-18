(Corrects name in 11th paragraph from Smith to Sanders)
NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. securities regulators on
Friday charged Hall of Fame baseball player Eddie Murray with
insider trading in shares of a medical device company, an
allegation the former Baltimore Orioles first baseman settled by
paying a $358,151 penalty.
The Securities and Exchange Commission also filed civil
charges against two other people, accusing them of insider
trading in shares of Advanced Medical Optics before the company
announced it was being acquired in 2009 by Abbott Laboratories
.
Murray, elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003, agreed
to settle the civil charges without admitting wrongdoing,
according to an SEC announcement.
"Eddie Murray is admitting no wrongdoing whatsoever - the
settlement agreement confirms that fact," Murray's lawyer,
Michael Proctor, said. "He has settled this to put the case to
an end and get on with his life."
Reuters had previously reported Murray was under
investigation in the case as part of a broader look into
potential insider trading by former professional athletes.
The SEC also filed charges against James V. Mazzo, who was
the chief executive officer of Advanced Medical Optics at the
time of the buyout, and a Utah businessman, David Parker. The
agency said Mazzo and Parker are fighting the charges.
The SEC has accused Mazzo, an avid baseball fan and friend
of another former Orioles team member, Doug DeCinces, of tipping
the former player on the deal. DeCinces then passed the
information to Murray and Parker, according to the SEC
announcement.
"Mazzo had repeated personal contacts and communications
with DeCinces, who promptly traded and tipped Murray, Parker and
others that a deal involving Mazzo's company was imminent," said
Daniel M. Hawke, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Market
Abuse Unit and director of the Philadelphia Regional Office.
Mazzo's lawyer, Richard Marmaro, said Mazzo "flatly and
unequivocally denies the SEC's allegations".
"Mr. Mazzo has a spotless reputation for professionalism,
integrity, and service to his community, built up over a career
of 30 years. The notion that he would put all that at risk to
give a single friend inside information is absurd," Marmaro
said.
Parker's lawyer, James Sanders, declined to comment.
The SEC filed charges against DeCinces in August 2011.
DeCinces settled with the SEC, agreeing to pay $2.5 million in
fines, while neither admitting nor denying wrongdoing in the
trading of Advanced Medical Optics shares. A lawyer for DeCinces
did not respond to a request for comment.
DeCinces and Murray played together on the Orioles from 1977
to 1982.
"It is truly disappointing when role models, particularly
those who have achieved so much in their professional careers,
give in to the temptation of easy money," Hawke said.
