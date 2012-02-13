WASHINGTON Feb 13 The Obama
administration on Monday proposed hiring more prosecutors to
pursue intellectual property crimes in the new budget as the
entertainment industry pressures the U.S. Justice Department to
crack down on copyright infringement and counterfeiting.
The overall proposed 2013 budget for the Justice Department
was flat, $27.1 billion in discretionary spending, with
officials shuffling funds to address the biggest priorities
since there is little appetite in Congress to increase spending
in light of recent $1 trillion-plus deficits.
Still, the Justice Department asked Congress for $5 million
to hire 14 new employees, including nine attorneys, to focus on
intellectual property crimes. Last year, the administration
sought $3 million for six new hires but Congress refused.
"We've had an increase in the number of cases that we're
dealing with in IP (intellectual property)," Deputy Attorney
General James Cole told reporters. "We think this is an area
that really needs some focus and some efforts and increases in
the future."
Last month U.S. prosecutors accused one of the most
heavily-trafficked websites in the world, Megaupload, of
peddling copyrighted movies, television shows and music and
earning tens of millions of dollars from the alleged scheme.
If the budget request is approved by Congress, the team
would grow to 34. The entertainment industry has been pushing
the administration to do more, and efforts to pass new
legislation to crack down further on such crimes has stalled.
Separately, the Obama administration dropped its previous
budget request to buy a prison in Illinois that would have been
used to house terrorism suspects currently incarcerated at the
U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
The White House and Congress have been at loggerheads over
where to detain and prosecute the suspects, including the
accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, Khalid Sheikh
Mohammed. The administration had hoped to buy a facility in
Thomson, Illinois but Congress has refused to pay for it.
"We're still trying to work with Congress to see if we can
get funding for it and get approvals for it, it's certainly
still part of what we think is a necessary add-on to the Bureau
of Prison system for high security and that kind of level of
incarceration," Cole said.
(Reporting By Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)