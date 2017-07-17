FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portuguese man pleads guilty to trying to help Iranian firm - Justice Department
July 17, 2017 / 11:18 PM / 18 hours ago

Portuguese man pleads guilty to trying to help Iranian firm - Justice Department

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Portuguese engineer pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to help an Iranian firm illegally obtain sophisticated U.S. optical lenses and inertial guidance systems that have both commercial and military uses, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Joao Pereira da Fonseca, a 55-year-old Portuguese citizen, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiring to help an Iranian firm obtain the technology from two U.S. companies, the department said in a statement. The plea agreement, if approved by the court, calls for a 20-month prison sentence.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Sandra Maler

