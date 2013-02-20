* "I misled the American people," Jackson says
* His father, the civil right's leader, has no comment
* Wife expected to plead guilty at afternoon hearing
By David Ingram
WASHINGTON, Feb 20 One-time Democratic Party
rising star Jesse Jackson Jr., weeping and repentant as his
famous father looked on, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to misusing
about $750,000 in campaign funds on luxuries such as fur capes
and a Rolex watch.
Jackson, 47, who had represented Illinois in the U.S. House
of Representatives from 1995 until his resignation in November,
told U.S. District Judge Robert Wilkins he had been living off
his political campaign funds for years.
When Wilkins asked for Jackson's plea, he responded,
"Guilty, your honor. I misled the American people."
Prosecutors said they may ask for a five-year prison
sentence - the maximum permitted by law - while Jackson's legal
team said it may argue for four or less. Sentencing is scheduled
for June 28.
Jackson, once considered among the nation's most promising
black politicians, expressed regret for misusing the campaign
money.
"I fully understand the consequences of my actions," said
Jackson, who dropped out of public view last year and underwent
treatment for bipolar disorder.
Jackson's father, civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr., and
other relatives and friends sat in the front rows of a
Washington courtroom. The elder Jackson declined to answer
reporters' questions after the hearing.
The former congressman's wife, Sandi, was expected to appear
at a separate hearing later on Wednesday and plead guilty to
filing false tax returns that did not report the campaign money
as income. She is a former member of the Chicago City Council.
Prosecutors planned to issue a statement to the media after
the second hearing.
Jackson signed an agreement with federal prosecutors to end
an investigation into his personal finances.
The prosecutors had accused Jackson of shipping a $43,350
men's Rolex watch purchased with campaign funds to his
Washington address. He also sent fur capes and parkas purchased
with $5,150 in campaign funds from Beverly Hills to the home of
an unnamed person, court documents said.
The government had said earlier that Jackson must forfeit
tens of thousands of dollars in celebrity memorabilia derived
from the alleged crimes, including a $4,600 fedora that once
belonged to late pop star Michael Jackson.
His actions add up to conspiracy to commit fraud and give
false statements, according to the plea agreement.
BIPOLAR TREATMENT
Jackson ran for Congress and won at age 30, serving from
1995 until resigning on Nov. 21, citing health reasons and
acknowledging he was under investigation by the FBI.
One of Jackson's lawyers, Reid Weingarten, told reporters
afterward that the court should take Jackson's years of public
service into account when he is sentenced. Jackson would not
speak to the media but would make his case in court papers,
Weingarten said.
Jackson may already be thinking of life after prison.
"There will be another chapter in Jesse Jackson's life, a
chapter that brings joy to the people who care about him,"
Weingarten said.
Jackson disappeared from public view last summer and
speculation swirled for weeks about his condition. At first he
said he was being treated for exhaustion and in July his doctor
said Jackson was receiving intensive care for a "mood disorder."
Jackson eventually was treated for at least six weeks at the
Mayo Clinic for bipolar disorder.
In accepting Jackson's plea, Wilkins went through a series
of questions that are routinely asked of defendants but that
took on poignancy because of Jackson's father's career as a
civil rights champion: did he realize he would no longer be able
to vote, serve on a jury or own a firearm due to his felony
conviction?
Jackson said he did and wiped tears from his eyes.
The elder Jackson was a protege of Martin Luther King Jr.
during the civil rights movement of the 1960s and campaigned for
voting rights for blacks.
Wilkins' own civil rights history complicated the case. He
was a leader of a group of Harvard students supporting Jackson
Sr.'s 1988 presidential campaign. Wilkins, who became a judge in
2010, also had appeared on the elder Jackson's CNN television
show in 1999 to discuss his successful lawsuit against the state
of Maryland for racial profiling of black drivers. Wilkins
became a judge in 2010.
Wilkins offered to step aside from the Jackson case but
neither side wanted him to do so.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Howard Goller and Bill
Trott)