NEW YORK Dec 10 A Chinese man accused of trying
to export high-grade carbon fiber to his home country from the
United States for use in military aircraft was sentenced on
Tuesday to nearly five years in prison, federal prosecutors in
New York said.
Ming Suan Zhang, 42, pleaded guilty on Aug. 19 to one count
of violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for
trying to export aerospace-grade carbon fiber, a controlled
commodity, without a license.
U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn sentenced
Zhang to 57 months in prison, the top end of the 46- to 57-month
range recommended under federal guidelines.
Zhang has been in federal custody since his arrest in
September 2012 and could face deportation after his release.
"The defendant brazenly disregarded U.S. law in an attempt
to procure a highly sought after commodity and provide it to a
foreign power," U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch in Brooklyn said in
a statement.
The carbon fiber composite that Zhang sought is regulated by
the U.S. Department of Commerce, and can be used to make
ballistic missiles and nuclear centrifuges.
It is also used in military and commercial aircraft,
including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, to make planes stronger,
lighter and more resistant to stress.
Prosecutors said they began probing Zhang after a man and
woman in Taiwan acting on his behalf in April 2012 sought to buy
several tons of carbon fiber via the Internet.
They said Zhang later told an undercover agent that he
needed the material fast because a customer, a Chinese military
executive, was involved in testing a new "fighter aircraft."
The Zhang was arrested after traveling to the United States
to meet the agent.
Zhang had sought to be sentenced to time served. His lawyer,
Mingli Chen, said Zhang manufactured sports equipment and wanted
carbon fiber for some of his products, such as hockey sticks.
"The sentencing was heavy," Chen said in an interview. "My
client was trying to make up a loss from a failing business, and
I don't believe he was trying to send carbon fiber for any use
in the Chinese aerospace or military industry."
The case is U.S. v. Zhang, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00666.