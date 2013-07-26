By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, July 26
NEW YORK, July 26 A former executive at jeweler
Tiffany & Co pleaded guilty Friday to stealing more than
$2 million worth of jewelry from her one-time employer.
Ingrid Lederhaas-Okun, 46, a former vice president of
product development, pleaded guilty to a count of interstate
transportation of stolen property less than a month after she
was arrested in connection with the theft.
Among the items were bracelets, earrings and pendants made
of diamonds, platinum and gold.
Under a plea agreement, Lederhaas-Okun, a resident of
Connecticut, has agreed to forfeit more than $2.11 million and
pay $2.24 million in restitution.
Prosecutors said she had been allowed to check out jewelry
from Tiffany for reasons that included showing items to
potential manufacturers for cost production estimates.
Rather than bringing the jewelry back, Lederhaas-Okun
allegedly would report the items missing or damaged.
Prosecutors said Lederhaas-Okun subsequently sold some, if not
all, of the items to a jewelry reseller.
After Lederhaas-Okun left the company in February in a
downsizing, Tiffany took inventory and found she checked out 165
pieces that had not been returned, according to the complaint
filed at the time of her arrest.
While Tiffany conducts daily inventories of items worth more
than $25,000, the complaint said each piece was worth under
$10,000.
Court documents don't name Tiffany, instead calling it a
"international jewelry company based in midtown Manhattan."
But a spokeswoman for the luxury New York store had
confirmed at the time of Lederhaas-Okun's arrest on July 2, that
it was the one cited in court papers. Tiffany declined comment
Friday.
U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan set
sentencing for December 10. Federal sentencing guidelines would
place her sentence at 37 to 46 months.