Dec 2 A Wisconsin man was sentenced on Monday to
two years probation after he admitted taking part in a cyber
attack sponsored by the hacker group Anonymous against Kansas
conglomerate Koch Industries in February 2011, federal
prosecutors said.
Eric J. Rosol, 38, also was ordered by the U.S. District
Court in Wichita, Kansas, to pay $183,000 restitution for waging
the attack on Koch Industries's, which is led by billionaire
brothers David and Charles Koch who are prominent contributors
to conservative political causes.
The attack on the Koch webpage was launched on Feb. 28,
2011, when Madison, Wisconsin, was the center of massive
demonstrations by unions and supporters against a drive by the
Republican-led state legislature and governor to curb the powers
of many public sector unions.
Americans for Prosperity, a group founded by David Koch,
launched an advertising campaign to support the proposed curbs.
The denial of service attack caused Koch's website to go
offline for about 15 minutes, U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom in
Wichita, Kansas, said in a statement.
Rosol pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of accessing a
protected computer, Grissom said. Wichita-based Koch Industries
paid $183,000 to a consulting firm to protect its website, he
said.
Anonymous is a loosely associated international group of
activists and hackers. Members have faced various recent cyber
attack charges.
A Chicago computer hacker, Jeremy Hammond, was sentenced in
November to 10 years in prison for cyber attacks on various
government agencies and businesses, including a global
intelligence company.
In October, the United States brought criminal charges in
Alexandria, Virginia, against 13 suspected Anonymous members for
allegedly attacking government, credit card and lobbying
websites to support internet file-sharing.
A Koch Industries spokesman declined to comment on Rosol's
sentencing. The Koch brothers have been the focus of national
attention for giving millions of dollars over the years to
conservative political interests.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by David Bailey and Bob
Burgdorfer)