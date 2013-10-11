(Recasts throughout, adds background on corruption cases)
By Steve Neavling
DETROIT Oct 10 A U.S. judge sentenced former
Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to 28 years in prison for
corruption on Thursday, one of the longest such sentences ever
handed to a major U.S. politician, in a case that further
battered the reputation of a beleaguered and insolvent city.
U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds granted the 28-year term
sought by prosecutors, who claimed Kilpatrick's racketeering,
bribery and extortion worsened the city's financial crisis as
part of a conspiracy that spent millions of taxpayer dollars.
The sentence was intended to send a message that corruption
would not be tolerated and "that way of business is over,"
Edmunds said.
"He chose to waste his talents on personal aggrandizement
and enrichment," the judge added.
Kilpatrick, 43, was a rising star in the Democratic Party
after his election as mayor in 2001, and he held the office of
mayor from 2002 to 2008 before his spectacular fall from grace.
Kilpatrick extorted bribes from contractors who wanted to
get or keep Detroit city contracts, according to prosecutors,
who accused him of steering $127 million in contracts to his
friend and business partner, Bobby Ferguson, at least $73
million of which came from extortion and bid-rigging.
Kilpatrick, in custody since his conviction in March, rested
his chin on his palm and closed his eyes after Edmunds
pronounced the sentence. Once known as the youthful "hip-hop
mayor," he would be 71 years old upon his release from prison if
he serves his full term.
The judge said Kilpatrick had never expressed remorse until
making an apologetic statement in Thursday's hearing, when he
admitted that "I really messed up" and that he was "extremely
remorseful."
Wearing his beige prison uniform, he said he hoped his
sentencing would help Detroit, once a symbol of American
industrial might but now the largest city ever to file for
bankruptcy protection. He said it pained him to see Detroit in
bankruptcy court, unable to provide basic services to its
people.
"I'm ready to go, so the city can move on," Kilpatrick said.
The verdicts were seen as capping the biggest public
corruption probe in Detroit in decades and a major victory for
prosecutors. At least 18 city officials and 16 other individuals
who did business with the city were convicted of corruption
offenses from Kilpatrick's tenure as mayor.
Ferguson and Kilpatrick's father, Bernard Kilpatrick, also
were convicted in March after a six-month trial that included
testimony from a former aide and a former city contractor.
Ferguson's sentencing, previously set for Thursday afternoon,
was rescheduled for Friday.
Prosecutors said Kilpatrick had unexplained expenditures
that were $840,000 over his mayoral salary, suggesting, they
said, that he received personal benefits from the corrupt
enterprise. They are seeking $9.6 million in restitution and
forfeitures from Kilpatrick and Ferguson, based on the estimated
minimum profit Ferguson realized from extortion and steered
contracts.
Kilpatrick was not the main culprit behind Detroit's filing
for bankruptcy - a long process in which many officials took on
more debt while the city's tax base shrank - but Kilpatrick's
"corrupt administration exacerbated the crisis," prosecutors
said.
STIFF SENTENCE
This sentence matches the most severe handed down since the
guidelines were changed in 2004 "to reflect the grave
consequences of corruption on communities," according to court
filings from federal prosecutors in Detroit. Kilpatrick's
attorneys had asked for a sentence of no more than 15 years.
Mark Ciavarella, a former Pennsylvania juvenile judge
convicted of accepting payment to send juveniles to a for-profit
detention facility, was sentenced to 28 years in 2011, and Jimmy
Dimora, a former county commissioner in Ohio, was sentenced to
28 years in 2012 after bribery and racketeering convictions.
Several lawyers with expertise in corruption cases said they
could not think of a case in recent memory that ended in a
longer sentence. However, prosecution for public corruption is
relatively recent in American history with the advent of modern
law enforcement in the 20th Century.
Kilpatrick's sentence was twice that of former Illinois
Governor Rod Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year sentence for
attempting to sell the appointment of the U.S. Senate seat that
was vacated when Barack Obama became president.
Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin has been charged with 21
counts of corruption but he has not gone to trial yet.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Chutkow told Edmunds the
Kilpatrick case was "one of the most significant cases of public
corruption" in U.S. history.
In their pre-sentence memorandum, prosecutors said Detroit
needed resolute leadership, but "instead it got a mayor looking
to cash in on his office through graft, extortion and
self-dealing."
Kilpatrick's attorneys argued that prosecutors overestimated
the cost to the city and a government reference to Detroit's
bankruptcy filing in its pre-sentence report oversimplified more
than five decades of complex problems.
Detroit, which is under the control of a state-appointed
emergency manager, filed for bankruptcy protection in July. The
city has lost more than half of its population since the 1950s,
leaving it with a shrinking tax base and huge debts.
Kilpatrick has asked that he serve his sentence at a federal
prison in Texas so he can be close to family who moved to the
state after his resignation as mayor. Kilpatrick's family
members did not attend Thursday's sentencing.
Kilpatrick was a Michigan state representative when he was
elected mayor. He resigned as mayor in 2008 and pleaded guilty
to lying under oath to hide an extramarital affair. He was
sentenced to a jail term and then later served 14 months in
prison for a probation violation when a judge found he had
concealed assets to avoid paying restitution to Detroit.
(Additional reporting by David Ingram; Writing by David Bailey
and Daniel Trotta; Editing by Ken Wills)