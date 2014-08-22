By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 21 California detectives are
investigating a July computer theft at storied venture
capital-firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, a spokeswoman for
the Menlo Park police said on Thursday.
The theft may put Kleiner in jeopardy of losing valuable
financial data and making the firm the latest in a long list of
businesses that have lost sensitive information to thieves. In
this case, the information was taken by physical, not
electronic, means.
Kleiner invests in Silicon Valley startups with highly
competitive business plans, including payments startup Square,
thermostat company Nest, and ride service Uber.
Investors in its funds include endowments and foundations
that keep their investment decisions private. The performance of
those funds is a closely guarded secret.
It is unclear what information was on the stolen computers,
or if it has been misused. A spokeswoman and a lawyer for
Kleiner Perkins did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
After reporting the theft to local police, Kleiner Perkins
contacted the attorney general of New Hampshire in an Aug. 13
letter because the information of a state resident was
compromised. Kleiner General Counsel Paul Vronsky said the theft
included two password-protected laptops used by personnel in its
finance department. (1.usa.gov/1wftJHG)
Those personnel have access to data including social
security numbers and financial account information, Vronsky
wrote.
"We are cooperating with law enforcement in an effort to
recover the laptops and apprehend the offenders," Vronsky said.
"We are also working with forensic and security experts to
implement additional security measures."
According to a police spokeswoman, an unknown suspect
entered the Sand Hill Road offices of the venture firm by
unknown means sometime over the weekend of July 19-20. The
suspect took a docking station, three Lenovo laptops, an Apple
desktop computer and two monitors, and an Apple MacBook Air.
Kleiner reported the theft to police on the morning of July
21, the spokeswoman said.
News of the theft was originally reported Thursday by the
web site databreaches.net.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)