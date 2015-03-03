Rap mogul Marion ''Suge'' Knight (R) appears in court with his lawyer David Kenner (L) in Los Angeles, California March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Boster/Pool

LOS ANGELES Rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight told a judge in Los Angeles on Monday that he had fired his attorneys and could not understand court proceedings against him, the Los Angeles Times reported, before he was taken to a jail medical facility.

The 49-year-old co-founder of influential label Death Row Records, who has pleaded not guilty to murder charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run, was still in the infirmary late in the afternoon, said a sheriff’s official.

Knight’s attorney, David Kenner, said he could not comment on whether he would continue representing the music executive, but added that Knight’s health was "not good."

During the hearing, Knight stood before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge James Brandlin wearing an orange jumpsuit and eyeglasses. The Times reported that he told the judge he had lost 30 pounds since the his last court appearance.

"I can't really see. I can't really comprehend what's going on," Knight said, according to the paper.Brandlin transferred Knight’s hit-and-run case, along with a pending robbery case, to the downtown Los Angeles courthouse from two distant courthouses.

Knight missed another appearance scheduled for later on Monday in a different courtroom.

The incident marked the third time since Knight’s arraignment in early February that he has requested medical treatment when expected to appear at court.

His attorney had previously said that Knight, who was shot six times in a shooting in August, had suffered breathing issues and blood clots.

Prosecutors say Knight ran over two men with his pickup truck in a parking lot, killing one of them, in an altercation outside a fast food restaurant in the Los Angeles suburb of Compton on Jan. 29.

The murder charge makes Knight a candidate for the three-strike-rule that would automatically hand him a sentence of 25 years to life. He is being held without bail.

Knight also faces robbery and criminal threats charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 5 involving a celebrity photographer in Beverly Hills.