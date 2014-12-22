Dec 22 A New York antitrust lawyer and her
husband were arrested Monday on charges they conspired to
defraud two law firms and a client out of $5 million.
Keila Ravelo, who had most recently been a partner at Wall
Street law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, and her husband Melvin
Feliz were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a
complaint filed in Newark, New Jersey federal court.
Ravelo, who joined Willkie in 2010 from the law firm Hunton
& Williams, schemed with Feliz from 2008 to July 2014 to use two
vendor companies to fraudulently obtain money from her employers
and an unnamed client, prosecutors said.
Authorities said Ravelo, 49, and Feliz, 50, created the
vendors, which purported to provide litigation support services
to the law firms, and controlled their bank accounts.
The law firms paid more than $5 million for invoices the
vendors submitted for purported litigation support services that
in reality were not done, prosecutors said.
Many of the payments were approved by Ravelo, who along with
Feliz used the money for personal expenses and investments,
including $250,000 in payments to a jewelry store, prosecutors
said.
Lawyers for Ravelo and Feliz did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Ravelo, a Columbia Law School graduate, joined Hunton &
Williams in 2005 from another law firm, Clifford Chance.
She had been involved in representing MasterCard Inc
in a series of antitrust lawsuits, including a class action
against it and Visa Inc that resulted in a $7.2 billion
settlement.
Both Willkie Farr and Hunton & Williams said they were
cooperating with the investigation. Court papers indicate Ravelo
left Willkie Farr on Nov. 14.
