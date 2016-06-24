June 24 A Filipino man has been indicted in New
Jersey on charges he schemed to compromise accounts held at
three financial institutions, including accounts belonging to
"well-known" or "celebrity" customers, court papers show.
The defendant, Peter Locsin, was charged with two counts of
aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to commit
bank fraud, over an alleged scheme that ran from February 2012
to January 2015, according to an indictment made public on
Friday.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)