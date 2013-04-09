By David Bailey
| MINNEAPOLIS, April 9
worker charged with stealing 10 firearms and other valuables
from checked bags targeted luggage being routed from one flight
to the next, making it harder to uncover the thefts, an airport
spokesman said on Tuesday.
David Vang, 23, worked for a private contractor at
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and was captured on
surveillance video taking items from bags last year, according
to a state criminal complaint charging him with 11 felonies.
Authorities recovered more than 700 items in labeled boxes
at Vang's apartment in St. Paul including five shotguns, four
handguns and a bolt-action rifle, the complaint said. The items
recovered were valued at about $84,400.
Items recovered also included iPads, laptops, mobile phones,
cameras, purses, clothing, boots, watches, jewelry, perfumes,
cigars, fishing and hunting gear, backpacks and knives.
"He was taking everything from connecting bags, which is
what really made it difficult," airport spokesman Patrick Hogan
said. "We didn't know for some time that the problem even
existed."
In most cases, passengers would report items missing from
inside bags to the airlines they flew on or to the airports
where they started or ended their trips, Hogan said.
Firearms are checked separately in their cases and their
disappearance raised alarms with airport police, who set up the
surveillance, Hogan said.
"We saw they had been scanned as arriving at this airport
and had not been scanned as getting on to an aircraft, so we
knew something was happening to them at this airport," he said.
Vang is accused of taking the items to a car in an unsecured
employee parking ramp for his wife, Vue Xiong, 21, to transport
away from the airport. Xiong faces a single felony theft charge.
No attorney was listed for Vang or Xiong on Minnesota court
electronic records and attempts to reach them by phone on
Tuesday were unsuccessful. Their first court appearances on the
charges are scheduled for later in April.
Vang initially said the items had fallen out of bags, but
eventually admitted to taking them from about June or July until
October, according to the complaint.
(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Greg McCune)