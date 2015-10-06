BRIEF-Bluecart raises $10.1 mln in equity financing
* Bluecart Inc files to say it raised $10.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8qzbQ)
(Corrects second paragraph to make clear that Ashe is no longer the U.N. ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda)
NEW YORK Oct 6 More people could face criminal charges as part of a corruption probe that has already led to the arrest of a former president of the United Nations General Assembly, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said on Tuesday.
John Ashe, a former U.N. ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda who was president in 2013, was accused on Tuesday of taking more than $1.3 million in bribes in a wide-ranging scheme that involved a billionaire Macau real estate developer and four other defendants. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
May 5 Home Capital Group Inc on Friday named Alan Hibben to its board, replacing Gerald Soloway, one of the founders of the mortgage lending company, who announced last month he planned to retire.