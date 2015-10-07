(Updates with comment from John Ashe's lawyer and other defense
lawyers, bail conditions)
By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Oct 6 U.S. authorities charged a
former president of the United Nations General Assembly, a
billionaire Macau real estate developer and four others on
Tuesday for engaging in a wide-ranging corruption scheme.
John Ashe, a former U.N. ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda
who was general assembly president from 2013 to 2014, was
accused in a complaint filed in federal court in New York of
taking more than $1.3 million in bribes from Chinese
businessmen, including developer Ng Lap Seng.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who announced the
arrests of Ashe and the other defendants, said the investigation
could result in more charges as authorities examine whether
"corruption is business as usual at the United Nations."
"If proven, today's charges will confirm that the cancer of
corruption that plagues too many local and state governments
infects the United Nations as well," Bharara said.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is "shocked and deeply
troubled" by the allegations, said his spokesman, Stephane
Dujarric. The U.N. had not previously been informed of the
probe, Dujarric said, but would cooperate if contacted.
The case followed the Sept. 19 arrest of Ng, 68, and an
assistant, Jeff Yin, 29, for falsely claiming that $4.5 million
they brought into the United States from China from 2013 to 2015
was meant for gambling or buying art, antiques or real estate.
Both men are charged in the latest case. Bharara said
authorities continue to examine funds connected to Ng, who
prosecutors say has a $1.8 billion fortune, much of which he
earned on developments in Macau.
ROLEXES, BMW AND BASKETBALL COURT
According to the complaint, Ng, through intermediaries, paid
Ashe more than $500,000 to submit a document telling the U.N.
secretary general that a yet-to-be built multibillion-dollar
U.N.-sponsored conference center in Macau was needed.
The intermediaries included Francis Lorenzo, 48, a deputy
U.N. ambassador from the Dominican Republic who prosecutors said
Ng paid $20,000 monthly as "honorary president" of one of his
organizations, South-South News.
The other was Yin, who authorities said after his arrest
disclosed that Ng viewed the conference center as his "legacy"
and made payments to get action on it.
Ashe, 61, also received more than $800,000 from Chinese
businessmen to support their interests within the U.N. and
Antigua, and kicked some of the money to Antigua's then-prime
minister, who was not named, the complaint said.
Prosecutors said those bribes were arranged through Sheri
Yan, chief executive officer of a New York-based organization,
and Heidi Park, its finance director, who were also arrested.
The organization was unnamed, but the Global Sustainability
Foundation website lists Yan and Park as holding those
positions.
The foundation did not respond to requests for comment.
Baldwin Spencer, who held the prime minister post at the time,
could not be reached for comment.
The complaint said Ashe solicited bribes in various forms,
including payments to cover a New Orleans family vacation and
construction for a $30,000 basketball court at his house in
Dobbs Ferry, New York.
From 2012 to 2014, more than $3 million from foreign
governments and individuals was deposited in bank accounts
controlled by Ashe, who spent the money on his mortgage, BMW
lease payments and Rolex watches, prosecutors said.
The complaint only charged Ashe with tax offenses, which it
said are not covered by any diplomatic immunity he enjoys. The
U.N. General Assembly presidency is a ceremonial, one-year post
paid for by the home country.
At a hearing late Tuesday, a federal judge set Ashe's bail
at $1 million on condition be placed under house arrest, despite
concerns by prosecutors that he posed a flight risk.
Robert Van Lierop, his lawyer, said Ashe intends to "assert
the full range of immunity" to which he is entitled and would
fight the charges.
Brian Bieber, Lorenzo's lawyer, said his client "acted in
good faith at all times and believed in the integrity of what he
was told by those involved." Ng's lawyer, Alex Spiro, said his
client committed no crime.
Lawyers for Yin, Yan and Park declined comment.
PRIOR INVESTIGATIONS
Ng, also known as David Ng, heads Macau-based Sun Kian Ip
Group, whose foundation arm lists several ambassadors to the
U.N., including Ashe and Lorenzo, as holding leadership
positions.
In China, Ng sits on several government committees and
belongs to the Chinese People's Political Consultative
Conference, an advisory body to the government.
Ng's name previously surfaced in U.S. investigations into
how foreign money might have been funneled into the Democratic
National Committee before the 1996 elections, when it was
working to re-elect President Bill Clinton.
Ng, who was never charged, stopped coming to the United
States from 1996 to 2000 amid the probe, prosecutors have said.
More recently, in 2014, Ng was subpoenaed in a U.S. foreign
bribery investigation, a source has said, after his name
surfaced in litigation involving billionaire Sheldon Adelson's
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn also have brought sealed
charges against another individual linked to Ng, Yin's lawyer
Sabrina Shroff said at a Sept. 29 hearing. The status of any
Brooklyn-based investigation was unclear on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax in New York;
Additional reporting by Jon Stempel, Michelle Nichols and Louis
Charbonneau in New York and Farah Master in Hong Kong; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn and Lisa Shumaker)