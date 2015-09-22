(Adds details on Ng's background, company, lawyer comment,
paragraphs 4-5, 7, )
* Ng Lap Seng charged for conspiracy to obstruct, false
statements
* Prominent Macau businessman, interests in casinos, real
estate
* Ng's company says he is seldom seen at Macau headquarters
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. authorities have charged
a real estate developer from the Chinese territory of Macau and
his principal assistant for engaging in a two-year scheme to
import more than $4.5 million into the United States under false
pretenses.
Developer Ng Lap Seng and his assistant Jeff Yin, 29, were
accused of engaging in a conspiracy to obstruct and make false
statements to U.S. customs officials. The criminal complaint was
made public on Monday in federal court in Manhattan.
Both men were arrested on Saturday, according to a spokesman
for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. Prosecutors in
Bharara's public corruption unit are handling the case after an
investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Neither Ng nor anyone from his Macau-based company Sun Kian
Yip Group were available for comment on the U.S. case. A
spokeswoman named Zhang said Ng rarely visited the company.
His lawyer, Kevin Tung, said in an email it was up to the
prosecution to prove Ng's guilt. "I don't have a burden to prove
my client is innocent," Tung said.
A lawyer for Yin made no comment when contacted on Monday.
Ng, 68, heads a major real estate development company in
the former Portuguese territory and his interests also straddle
casinos and apparel. He also sits on government advisory body
the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.
According to the complaint, Ng brought more than $4.5
million in U.S. cash into the United States from China from July
2013 to September 2015 with Yin's help.
The complaint said Ng and Yin concealed the true purpose of
the money, repeatedly telling U.S. Customs and Border Protection
officials falsely that it was for buying art, antiques or real
estate, or was to be used for gambling.
The complaint did not specify its real purpose, although it
cites a June 2014 meeting with an unidentified business
associate in the New York City borough of Queens to which Ng
brought a suitcase with about $400,000 in cash that he had
falsely claimed was meant for gambling and buying paintings.
It says an FBI agent served a federal subpoena on Ng in July
2014 in connection with an unrelated investigation.
The subpoena required Ng to appear personally two months
later but he failed to do so or to respond, the complaint said.
Ng has previously figured in a Congressional probe into how
foreign money was funneled into the Democratic National
Committee before the 1996 presidential election during the
Clinton administration. He was never charged.
The current case is U.S. v. Seng, U.S. District Court,
District of New York, No. 15-mj-03369.
(Additional reporting by Farah Master in HONG KONG; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker and Paul Tait)