(Corrects first paragraph to clarify that more than one person
was linked to foundation)
UNITED NATIONS Oct 7 The United Nations said on
Wednesday it was examining how donations were used from a
foundation linked to several of six people charged by U.S.
authorities in an alleged bribery scheme tied to a former
president of the U.N. General Assembly.
U.S. prosecutors filed a complaint in federal court in New
York on Tuesday, outlining how more than $1.3 million in bribes
were received from Chinese businessmen, including billionaire
Macau real estate developer Ng Lap Seng.
Prosecutors said some of the bribes were arranged through
Sheri Yan, chief executive officer of a New York-based
organization, and Heidi Park, its finance director, who were
also arrested. Central to the complaint was former president of
the General Assembly John Ashe of Antigua and Barbuda.
The organization was not named, but the Global
Sustainability Foundation website lists Yan and Park as holding
those positions.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters that the
donations to the United Nations from the foundation were being
scrutinized by the U.N. office for south-south cooperation,
which he said was the recipient of the donations.
"They are taking a very close review at all of the
relationships with this foundation," he said. "They are taking
an active look, and I think we'll look as deeply as possible
into the money, where it went and what it was used for."
"We are continuing to study the complaint that was released
yesterday," he said, adding that he believed the U.N. office for
south-south cooperation received about $1.5 million from the
foundation.
Dujarric said on Tuesday that U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon was "shocked and deeply troubled" by the allegations.
The U.N. had not previously been informed of the probe, he said,
but would cooperate if contacted.
Ashe, a former U.N. ambassador from Antigua and Barbuda who
was general assembly president from 2013 to 2014, was among
those charged and arrested in connection with the alleged
bribery scheme.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Nate Raymond; Editing by
Ken Wills)