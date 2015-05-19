NEW YORK May 19 The former controller for
convicted fraudster Bernard Madoff's investment firm was
sentenced to no prison time on Tuesday, as a U.S. judge praised
her "extraordinary" assistance to authorities investigating
Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme.
Enrica Cotellessa-Pitz, who pleaded guilty in 2011 to
conspiracy and other charges, was a key government witness at
the only criminal trial to stem from the Madoff fraud, which
ended with the conviction last year of five of her former
colleagues.
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain imposed the sentence
on Tuesday in federal court in New York, citing her
"extraordinary, extensive cooperation" and genuine remorse.
The 56-year-old Cotellessa-Pitz, a native New Yorker, began
working part-time at Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC
in 1978 while still in college and eventually became controller,
staying there until the firm collapsed in 2008 after Madoff's
fraud was revealed.
As some of her friends and relatives cried in the courtroom,
Cotellessa-Pitz said she would always regret accepting
explanations from Madoff "that had no basis in reality."
"I, like so many others, did not question the authority of
Bernard Madoff," she said. "There was only one way to do things,
and that was Bernie's way."
While there was no evidence Cotellessa-Pitz knew of the
Ponzi scheme, prosecutors said her actions helped conceal its
existence from the outside world.
She helped former back-office director Daniel Bonventre hide
the fact that Madoff was transferring client money from the
firm's fraudulent investment advisory business to prop up its
trading unit, which otherwise would have operated at a loss.
At the direction of Madoff and Bonventre, she also helped
create false documents provided to investigators from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in 2005, prosecutors said.
In addition, Cotellessa-Pitz helped Madoff prepare fake
backdated records to back up his fraudulent tax returns.
Cotellessa-Pitz testified for days during the trial of
Bonventre and four other aides: portfolio managers Annette
Bongiorno and Joann Crupi, and computer programmers Jerome
O'Hara and George Perez.
Fifteen defendants have been convicted at trial or via plea
in connection with the Madoff case, and it appears no one else
will face criminal charges.
Other defendants who cooperated with the government are
scheduled to be sentenced over the next two months, typically an
indication that a criminal investigation has concluded. Frank
DiPascali, Madoff's deputy and a major government witness at the
trial, died on May 10 of cancer ahead of his September
sentencing.
