NEW YORK Aug 10 A federal appeals court on
Wednesday rejected a new bid by five former employees of Bernard
Madoff's firm to overturn their convictions for helping their
boss conceal his Ponzi scheme, which cost customers more than
$17 billion.
The order by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals means
former back office director Daniel Bonventre, account managers
Annette Bongiorno and JoAnn Crupi, and computer programmers
Jerome O'Hara and George Perez must stay in prison, to serve
terms ranging from 2-1/2 years to Bonventre's 10 years.
It may also end the appeals process unless the defendants
can persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to review their cases.
Prosecutors accused the defendants of knowingly propping up
Madoff's fraud, including by creating fake documents and
backdating trades.
A three-judge appeals court panel had upheld the defendants'
convictions on April 20. The defendants later asked
the full 2nd Circuit to review that decision, but in Wednesday's
unsigned order it declined. It did not give a reason.
Lawyers for the defendants had argued that improper conduct
by prosecutors, including during closing arguments, tainted
their clients' March 2014 convictions.
Bonventre's and Crupi's lawyers did not immediately respond
to requests for comment. Lawyers for O'Hara and Perez, who are
eligible for release on Oct. 26, declined to comment.
Roland Riopelle, a lawyer for Bongiorno, said he will
discuss his client's options with her. "The chances of reversal
in the Supreme Court are small -- they always are," he said.
Madoff, 78, is serving a 150-year prison term.
The case is U.S. v. Bonventre et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals, Nos. 14-4714, 14-4715, 14-4716, 14-4719, 15-50.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom
Brown)