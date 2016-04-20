NEW YORK, April 20 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday upheld the convictions of five former employees of
Bernard Madoff's firm who prosecutors said helped their boss
conceal his multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme for years.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York upheld the
2014 trial convictions of back-office director Daniel Bonventre,
portfolio managers Annette Bongiorno and Joann Crupi, and
computer programmers Jerome O'Hara and George Perez.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)