(Adds comments from defense lawyers)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 20 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday upheld the convictions of five former employees of
Bernard Madoff's firm who prosecutors said helped their boss
conceal his multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme for years.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected
arguments by the ex-employees' lawyers challenging various
lower-court rulings and the sufficiency of the evidence
presented during their six-month trial.
Back-office director Daniel Bonventre, portfolio managers
Annette Bongiorno and Joann Crupi, and computer programmers
Jerome O'Hara and George Perez also lost a challenge to what
they called a racial aspect of a federal prosecutor's closing
argument.
Lawyers for some of the defendants expressed disappointment
with the ruling, which will ensure their clients remain in
prison.
"These defendants were victims of Madoff's misuse of his
iconic status and are paying for it with more than just money,"
said Andrew Frisch, a lawyer for Bonventre.
The five employees were among 15 people who pleaded guilty
or were convicted at trial in connection with Madoff and his
firm, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC.
Madoff, 77, is serving a 150-year prison term after pleading
guilty in 2009 to running a scheme that cost investors an
estimated $17 billion or more in principal.
Prosecutors said the five employees knowingly propped up
Madoff's fraud by creating fake documents and backdating trades.
The five employees were tried together and found guilty in
2014 on charges ranging from securities fraud to bank fraud to
tax fraud.
Bonventre is serving a 10-year sentence while Crupi and
Bongiorno were given six-year terms and O'Hara and Perez were
sentenced to 2-1/2 years.
On appeal, the defendants had challenged what they called
improper statements that a prosecutor, Randall Jackson, made at
the close of trial invoking the civil rights movement in asking
a mostly black jury to find five white employees guilty.
Jackson, who is black and now in private practice, had asked
jurors to approach their deliberations with the same "courageous
approach" as Constance Baker Motley, a civil rights lawyer who
became the first black woman federal judge in 1966.
While the appellate court said Jackson's "choice of subject
was peculiar and his rhetoric needlessly grandiose, it did not
constitute severe misconduct."
Eric Breslin, Crupi's lawyer, expressed disappointment with
the ruling, saying he believes "some aspects of the government's
conduct prejudiced Ms. Crupi."
The case is U.S. v. O'Hara, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-4714.
(Editing by Bill Trott and Matthew Lewis)