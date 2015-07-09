By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, July 9 A former associate of Bernard
Madoff avoided prison on Thursday for his role in perpetuating
the fraudster's massive Ponzi scheme because of his extensive
cooperation with prosecutors.
Paul Konigsberg, 79, a lawyer and accounting firm executive,
pleaded guilty in June 2014 to charges of conspiracy and
falsifying books and records.
At the time, his cooperation deal was seen as a signal that
prosecutors were still pursuing a criminal case against Madoff's
son, Andrew, who died of cancer three months later.
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in New York, citing
an otherwise admirable life, said Konigsberg had been punished
enough by the loss of his reputation.
"You've demonstrated sincere remorse," she said.
Prosecutors said Konigsberg was unaware of the scheme but
helped by conspiring with Madoff employees to create some of the
fraudulent customer statements at its heart.
"Not a day goes by that I don't regret that I trusted Mr.
Madoff," a tearful Konigsberg told Swain. "As we've all come to
know, this man was truly a monster."
Konigsberg's plea last year included references to two
unnamed co-conspirators who allegedly received sham tax-free
loans from Madoff. Sources told Reuters the two people were
Madoff's sons, Mark and Andrew.
Mark Madoff committed suicide in December 2010 on the second
anniversary of his father's arrest. Andrew Madoff died in
September.
The Madoff brothers denied any knowledge of or involvement
in their father's fraud. Bernard Madoff is serving a 150-year
sentence after pleading guilty to running the Ponzi scheme,
estimated to have cost investors $17 billion in principal.
In the 1990s, Madoff began steering some of his biggest
clients to Konigsberg's accounting firm.
In several instances, Konigsberg agreed to return customer
account statements to Madoff's firm, to be replaced by amended
statements with fraudulent backdated trades. He then filed
clients' tax returns based on the revised statements.
Konigsberg also allowed Madoff to pay a relative for a
no-show job at Madoff's firm, prosecutors said.
Konigsberg has forfeited more than $4 million of commissions
his firm received for Madoff clients.
Prosecutors said Konigsberg aided the investigation into
Madoff's longtime bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co. The bank
agreed in January 2014 to pay $2.6 billion to resolve criminal
and civil claims related to Madoff.
Fifteen defendants including Madoff have been convicted in
connection with the fraud.
The case is U.S. v. Konigsberg, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-228.
